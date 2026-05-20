Sidhant Gupta to mark his South debut with Jr NTR’s Dragon in a never-seen-before look

Sidhant Gupta is all set to make his much-awaited South debut with Jr NTR’s upcoming film Dragon. Sources reveal that Sidhant will reportedly be playing the role of Boby Sarkar, the Wazir of Afghan Trading Company (ATC) and will also be seen essaying the role of Jr NTR’s brother in the film.

Here are what more we know about Sidhant Gupta and Dragon

Interestingly, sources also suggest that Tovino Thomas was initially supposed to play the role. While the makers are keeping details under wraps, Sidhant’s intense and striking look in the glimpse has already created excitement among audiences.