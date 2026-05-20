Sidhant Gupta to mark his South debut with Jr NTR’s Dragon in a never-seen-before look

Sidhant Gupta is all set to make his much-awaited South debut with Jr NTR’s upcoming film Dragon. Sources reveal that Sidhant will reportedly be playing the role of Boby Sarkar, the Wazir of Afghan Trading Company (ATC) and will also be seen essaying the role of Jr NTR’s brother in the film.
Interestingly, sources also suggest that Tovino Thomas was initially supposed to play the role. While the makers are keeping details under wraps, Sidhant’s intense and striking look in the glimpse has already created excitement among audiences.
Over the years, Sidhant has carved a space for himself by taking on unique and layered characters that have resonated strongly with audiences. From his breakout performance as Jay Khanna in Jubilee to portraying Jawaharlal Nehru in Freedom at Midnight, the intense role of Charles Sobhraj in Black Warrant as well as memorable performances in Operation Romeo and Inside Edge, the actor has consistently impressed viewers with his honest and nuanced performances.
In Teen Kauwe, the audience will see an ex-secret agent, believed to be a mole and thought dead for seven years, who must return to find the traitor who framed him while his own agency attempts to terminate him. Alongside a stellar cast including Ronit Roy, Bobby Deol, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Pavail Gulati, and Isha Talwar, Sidhant takes centre stage in a role that demands both physical intensity and emotional complexity.
The first look from Teen Kauwe has already generated significant buzz, with Sidhant appearing sharp, distinct, and completely transformed once again. Directed by Priyanka Ghose, the series promises action-heavy sequences that we've never seen Sidhant perform, and a tense, layered narrative, which we know the actor is an ace at.
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