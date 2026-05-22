From Fields to Flight tells the story of Babita Paswan’s quiet rebellion

Today, she pilots her agricultural drone to precisely spray fertilisers, pesticides and water across local farmlands. Earning INR 400 for every acre she covers, Babita brings home a formidable income of roughly INR 45,000 a month. “Earlier, my family was not letting us go,” she recalls of the initial backlash. “Now, people say that I am doing good work,” she smiles. “I bought two cows and one buffalo for my dad and asked him to now dabble in animal husbandry as well,” Babita shares.

This leadership fascinated filmmaker Ipshita Bhattacharyya. The curiosity did not lie merely in the technological novelty of a woman piloting a drone in rural Uttar Pradesh, but in the internal friction that propelled her there. “There is a very subtle layer of rebellion within her. She doesn’t have an unrealistic expectation from the world around her, but at the same time, she expects a lot from herself,” she explains.

“It’s not that we decided to make a film on a drone pilot. It’s because our work is to capture the change that is happening,” says Pooja Pande, talking about the origins of the film’s production. For this non-profit, the genesis of this rural defiance often begins in community collectives. “That’s often the first step towards mobility for a woman, because they are kind of sanctioned spaces where you can work and express yourself,” Pooja details.