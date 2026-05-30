Phool Pishi O Edward Review: A royal mystery that leaves some questions unanswered

A murder mystery in a royal setting. Sounds quite intriguing. However, there is more to Phool Pishi O Edward, the latest release by directing duo Shiboprosad Mukherjee-Nandita Roy, celebrating their 25th year.

With a grand cast and a glittery set-up, the movie begins on the wedding day of zamindar Manindra Chandra Nandy (Arjun Chakraborty). Phool Pishi (Sohini Sengupta) arrives at her ancestral home for the occasion and the mystery begins.

Phool Pishi O Edward has a big cast that delivered on the promise

Phool Pishi O Edward began as a murder mystery and went on to become a commentary on the state of women in patriarchal households. Manindra Chandra Nandy is a patriarch, who believes women have no role outside their domestic life. They must stay quiet, serve men and protect the lineage, even if that means sacrificing their own bodies.