Raima Sen on playing the suspect in Phool Pishi O Edward

A

I sat with my director for two days, and he explained the story to me. He made me wear a sari to see how comfortable I am. Then, I actually had to do some housework. I practised grinding vegetables into a paste and cutting vegetables using a boti (cutting tool). He wanted to check if I could cook, but I am not good at all. But I’ve done this kind of workshop for The Japanese Wife and Chokher Bali before. So for me, it was just like memories and flashbacks. I was quite excited to do this. I even had to do some puja rituals.