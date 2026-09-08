Anuparna Roy returns to Venice with her new film Lovers in the Blue Night

A year after becoming the first Indian filmmaker to win the Best Director prize in Venice's Orizzonti (Horizons) section, Anuparna Roy is heading back to Venice — and this time, she's not alone in the spotlight for long. Her sophomore feature, Lovers in the Blue Night, has been selected for the Orizzonti Competition at the 83rd Venice International Film Festival, making her one of the rare Indian filmmakers to land back-to-back features in competition at the festival.

One Venice win later, Anuparna Roy is back with a new story

Anuparna's 2025 breakout, Songs of Forgotten Trees, was an intimate two-hander built under tight funding constraints. Her new film widens the aperture considerably, following four characters whose lives collide across Mumbai's restless nights: a husband hiding his sexuality from his family, his wife who works nights at a bar and longs to be truly seen, a small-time thief, and a man who trades in sex work. Shot in Hindi with threads of Sylheti Bengali and Marathi, the film is billed as an exploration of longing, migration and identity in a city that offers its most vulnerable residents little room to be vulnerable.