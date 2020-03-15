Mumbai, March 15 (IANS): After creating waves with their moves on the stage of America's Got Talent: The Champions, Mumbai-based dance group V Unbeatable, having won the second season of the reality show, is now set to open their own dance studio.



"The big thing is the studio is a part of our dream, and we are gonna start diploma courses and also teach many styles like hip hop urban and contemporary, Bollywood and many styles," said Om Prakash, founder of the dance group.



He added: "Purpose of it is to (t)each young talents and dance aspirants and help reach to that level."



In the upcoming studio, they will be training and teaching myriad kind of dance forms to the aspirants.



V Unbeatable comprises 28 members aged between 12-27.