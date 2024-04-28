World Dance Day 2024: From Janhvi Kapoor to Alaya F, here are 8 young Bollywood celebs who slay the dance floor

Get ready to be wowed! As we celebrate World Dance Day, let’s turn the spotlight on eight young Bollywood actors who are not just amazing performers, but phenomenal dancers who own the floor with their unique styles.
1. Richa Chadha: Kathak
Richa isn’t new to graceful moves. Trained in Kathak as a child, her passion reignited under the guidance of Sanjay Leela Bhansali. Now, she stuns audiences with her authentic Kathak performances in films like Heeramandi. Richa's performances have been lauded for their grace and authenticity, showcasing her dedication to mastering this intricate dance form.
2. Janhvi Kapoor: Belly Dancing
Following in her legendary mother Sridevi's footsteps, Janhvi has embraced belly dancing with a natural flair. Remember that viral video of her slaying San Sanana? Pure magic!
3. Ishan Khattar: Freestyle
This Kapoor brother isn’t just about Bollywood routines. Ishan brings his own energy and creativity to the dance floor with his impressive freestyle moves. He’s carving his own path, one dynamic dance performance at a time.
4. Raghav Juyal: Slow-Mo
Raghav Juyal isn’t just a dancer, he's an innovator. His pioneering slow-motion dance style, complete with impeccable timing, has taken the Indian dance scene by storm. His signature Slow Mo moves continue to inspire countless dancers.
5. Tara Sutaria: Latin American
From classical ballet to sizzling Latin American dances, Tara brings a unique blend of elegance and precision to her performances. Her diverse training adds depth and versatility to her captivating dance routines.
6. Sanya Malhotra: Popping and Splitting
Sanya isn't afraid to experiment! From flowing contemporary to sharp popping and splitting, her performances showcase years of dedication and a love for dynamic movement. This versatile actress is definitely one to watch.
7. Alaya F: Contemporary
Get ready to be mesmerised by Alaya’s emotive and fluid movements in contemporary dance. While she shines in various styles, it’s her captivating contemporary routines that truly showcase her talent. Keep an eye on her social media – her dance moves are pure fire!
8. Nora Fatehi: Belly Dance & Hip Hop
Nora is a self-taught wonder who has taken Bollywood by storm. Her electrifying dance performances, blending belly dancing, hip-hop, and freestyle, have earned her comparisons to the legendary Helen. This multi-talented star continues to captivate audiences with her versatility and sheer talent.