Medai Margazhi and the many voices of classical dance today

Margazhi in Chennai has its own rhythm, marked by early mornings, tightly packed schedules, and familiar faces flitting between sabhas. But every season, a few festivals quietly rework that rhythm from the inside. Medai Margazhi is one such fest.

How Medai Margazhi quietly expands Chennai’s classical dance landscape

Stretching across 102 performances, the festival is staged not just in Chennai but also in Bengaluru and Coimbatore, bringing together dancers from across India and from cities as far-flung as Dubai, Singapore, the US, and Canada.

At the helm is Shakira Mukthar, artistic and executive director of Medai, who frames the festival less as a showcase and more as a shared ground. “This festival has been imagined as an open and inclusive space,” she says. “Alongside well-known and established dancers, we consciously create room for young and emerging artistes who are still finding their voice.” That balance between experience and emergence sits at the heart of the festival’s curatorial identity.

Unlike Margazhi line-ups that lean heavily on a single form, this programme spans Bharatanatyam, Mohiniyattam, Kathak, and Kuchipudi, allowing audiences to move between styles and sensibilities within a single season. “The idea has always been to celebrate both tradition and the evolving journeys of artistes,” Shakira adds.

Managing a festival of this scale, 102 performances across multiple cities, some ticketed and others open, is no small task. “It is undoubtedly a demanding process,” she admits, “but it is driven by a genuine love for the performing arts.” Equal care, she says, goes into every performance, regardless of the artiste’s seniority. “Each performance is treated with equal importance, ensuring smooth transitions and maintaining artistic quality throughout the season.”