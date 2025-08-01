Subhravahini brings the sacred river Ganga to life through Bharatanatyam

In their latest production, Subhravahini, the Kalpa Dance Ensemble invites audiences to witness the ebb and flow of devotion, mythology, and memory through the story of one of India’s most sacred rivers, the Ganga. For dancers K Keerthana, K Tejaswini, KJ Varsha, and H Gaayathri, this performance has meant more than just choreography. It’s been a chance to honour their long relationship with Bharatanatyam and explore a theme that feels both ancient and urgent.

“When did we start?” Keerthana reflects. “Like most dancers, we started young. Someone in the family saw something in us before we did, and we’ve been dancing ever since.”

The performance traces Ganga’s journey from her birth from Vishnu’s feet, her descent to Earth at Bhagiratha’s request, and finally, her merging with the Yamuna and Saraswati. “The varnam is mostly traditional in structure,” says Varsha, “but we’ve added narrative layers to bring the river’s voice forward, sometimes it’s almost as if Ganga herself is telling you her story.”