Subhravahini brings the sacred river Ganga to life through Bharatanatyam

In their latest production, Subhravahini, the Kalpa Dance Ensemble invites audiences to witness the ebb and flow of devotion, mythology, and memory through the story of one of India’s most sacred rivers, the Ganga. For dancers K Keerthana, K Tejaswini, KJ Varsha, and H Gaayathri, this performance has meant more than just choreography. It’s been a chance to honour their long relationship with Bharatanatyam and explore a theme that feels both ancient and urgent.
“When did we start?” Keerthana reflects. “Like most dancers, we started young. Someone in the family saw something in us before we did, and we’ve been dancing ever since.”
The performance traces Ganga’s journey from her birth from Vishnu’s feet, her descent to Earth at Bhagiratha’s request, and finally, her merging with the Yamuna and Saraswati. “The varnam is mostly traditional in structure,” says Varsha, “but we’ve added narrative layers to bring the river’s voice forward, sometimes it’s almost as if Ganga herself is telling you her story.”
The ensemble stayed rooted in the margam format while consciously making space for innovation. “There are newer touches,” Varsha explains, “like storytelling in the pure dance segments and lighting that mimics water.” Their musical choices also reflect Ganga’s geography. While the performance uses recorded tracks, some compositions are set in Hindustani-influenced ragas like Desh and Kapi, evoking the river’s passage through North India. “We didn’t want to be obvious about it,” Keerthana adds, “but those choices subtly shifted the mood.”
More than anything, the dancers hope the audience leaves with a sense of reverence. “She’s not just water,” says Gaayathri, “she’s memory, culture, and life.”
After this staging, the group hopes to take Subhravahini to festivals across India and, if their stars align, abroad as well. Meanwhile, a new project is already underway, one rooted in Indian poetry and contemporary themes. “We want to keep exploring what classical dance can say today,” Keerthana says. “Our goal is to create content that resonates with our audience, making classical ideas more accessible and relatable.”
