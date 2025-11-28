Mâlâ bridges East and West through dance, music, and poetry

Mâlâ, a contemplative performance, invites audiences this weekend to listen with their eyes, hearts, and memory. Presented by Brigitte Chataignier and Compagnie Prana, it is a poetic journey where movement, music, poetry, and painting converge to trace the inner lives of women across time and space.

A contemplative performance connecting East, West and inner lives

It also blends East and West, past and present, tradition and contemporary expression. Brigitte, a Mohiniyattam dancer and French choreographer who has lived between India and France for over three decades, draws on her understanding of classical dance and her European experience to craft a performance that is philosophical and spectacularly striking.