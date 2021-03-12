Looks like life is pretty much back to normal on the social scene, with pictures of people getting the vaccine flooding our timelines, along with conversations about the upcoming IPL. This week alone saw multiple events every single day of the week, thanks to Women’s Day; including art, music and lots of food. So forgive me if it seems like I’m rushing through to cover it all. Here’s the recap.



One of the most talked-about events was the launch of VA Gallery, a space for home décor, art and furniture by Varuna Arvind. A select group of guests checked out the new space, and further tempted us all with some amazing visuals on Instagram. Expect a mix of contemporary Indian, elements of the far East and other parts of the world, along with the options to customise.

Varuna Aravind at the launch of VA Gallery





On the food front, the week began with the finale of JITO Master Chef, with celebrity chef Sanjeev Kapoor presiding over the cook-off and conducting a small session himself. The theme of the challenge was Jain food and the ladies were thrilled to be able to cook for their all-time favourite culinary personality. Our next stop was at Crowne Plaza Chennai Adyar Park for a FICCO FLO event, a master class in bread making by Chef Virginie Bompoil, followed by a talk by Anuradha and Namrata of Kase Cheese. They shared their journey and shared tips on the all-important pairing of their cheeses with bread and wine. A simple but delectable combo indeed.

Pooja at the bread-making session at Crowne Plaza





We were also spoilt for choice in the music department with a performance by Anuradha Sriram, at Phoenix Market City. The audience loved her setlist of masterpieces complementing women from various time periods, as well as some of her popular hits. Then we headed to The Raintree, Teynampet for the launch of Rupa, a music album by Sathish Nair. Doing the honours was filmmaker Venkat Prabhu, who was the guest of honour at the event.

Anuradha Sriram on stage





And rounding off the week was the grand finale of the Face of Chennai, the latest in a slew of pageant-type events that we’ve been seeing of late. This year’s contestants were more than enthusiastic, showing us that they were the right combination of talent and personality.