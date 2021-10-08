Paloma about town: Sari drapes and a new hair escape

Every time there’s a gathering of ladies you can see just how excited everyone is to be back out and about again. That was the case pretty much all of this week, starting off with an evening of ‘cocktails and tasteful degustation’ hosted by Crowne Plaza Chennai Adyar Park and Karun Raman. We got to meet executive Chef Manpreet Singh Malik, as he served us some fabulous North Indian cuisine, with personalized touches. Over steaming bowlfuls of mutton stew, we discussed every topic under the sun, while looking around the brand new presidential suite. While I was happy to find a comfy chair and sit put (and slowly work my way through the menu), the expats were busy tearing it up on the dance floor. Many of the same faces were seen at the third edition of Contempo at The Folly, Amethyst where week on week, its pop-ups gallore. Despite during some serious shopping last week, there seemed to be no dip in the enthusiasm, with everyone making a beeline for their festive favourites.

Nina Reddy at Dakshinam Sarees





Meanwhile at Dakshinam Sarees, the ladies had gathered for a festive evening of textiles, crafts, coffee and conversation. In a refreshing break from the usual, a fashion showcase was set to live indie fusion and vocals by Janani Madan. The next stop was at the launch of Arte Make Up Academy, the brainchild of make up artiste Joline Keziah.

Priya at Arte Make Up Academy

Author Vikram Sampath





We spotted quite a few industry ‘peeps’ from anchors and singers, to models and actors. Around the corner from there, it was an intimate gathering for the launch of Virtue Salon and Spa, featuring Davines, sustainable and organic beauty and hair care products, for the first time in Chennai. And finally, we wrapped up the week with Prabha Khaitan Foundation’s Kitaab which presented the launch of author and historian Vikram Sampath’s new book — Savarkar: A Contested Legacy at ITC Grand Chola. The evening included a panel discussion and some delicious nibbles over high tea.