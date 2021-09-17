Paloma about town: Diamond shopping, a new fitness space and the body positivity conversation

‘Bling’ was the central theme this week, with Chennai spoilt for choice in the jewellery department. Swanky invite hampers made their way across town, for multiple launches through the week. While most had to pick and choose which events they were attending, a talented few, managed to check all the new spots on the list.

Srini & Kaveri at Kaveri boutique's body positivity event

Arya at the new Tanishq store





Our jewellery trail started off at Buva House for the launch of The Amethyst Store, the brainchild of siblings Srinithi and Sricharan. With the focus on luxury silver jewellery, the brand saw a mixed crowd at the opening. Next on the list was Wondr Diamonds, a brand new store under the Vishwa and Devji umbrella. What makes these gems special? They’re lab-grown! The concept, which is both earth-friendly and affordable, was well received, with people heading to the new space even before the official opening. Doing the honours and cutting the ribbon was starlet Megha Akash. Our final stop was at Tanishq, for the launch of their new store in Thoraipakkam. Actor Arya, who is currently riding high on the success of Sarpatta Parambarai, was all smiles as he inaugurated the new space. Meanwhile, at Kaveri boutique, an evening on body positivity was underway. The intimate gathering saw a discussion of the topic both from a fashion perspective as well as in our everyday lives, along with a sharing of personal anecdotes. Topping it off was a dash of sangria, sushi and cupcakes, and the best part, a softy machine.

Roopa & Srinithi at the new Amethyst Store

Rubina & Pooja at Ponnusamy Elite





The last two events are a bit of a contradiction as is usually the case when food and fitness are side by side. But it’s interesting that as more and more eating spaces open up around the city, so do the fitness centres. Or is it the other way around? Hmmm... there’s some food for thought. But back to the subject at hand, this week saw the launch of Ponnusamy Hotel Elite at Kilpauk. In attendance were a mix of entrepreneurs, P3 regulars and members of the business community. And closing the week was the launch of 77 Fitness Studio, the latest in the string of workout spaces across the city. Rajkumar Appu, multiple bodybuilding titleholder — from Mr Chennai to Mr Asia — played host, showing everyone around the place and explaining the different plans. “It’s not just about being fit and healthy yourself, but about paving the way for others,” he said.