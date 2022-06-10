Hola Hyderabad: Music, masti and more

Ever since Fhouse opened its doors, it has created quite a buzz in the city. Last Friday was choc-oblock with Dewar’s event where well-known artistes like Blithe & Rabz made the guests dance till the wee hours of the night with their groovy mixes. What else? There was also a special show by comic Sapan Verma and music outfit Ankur Tewari & The Ghalat Family. They are known for creating Urdu and Hindi acoustic ballads of folk-rock and rock ’n’ roll. The guests were seen having a gala time over food, drinks, music, and more.

Sapan Verma

The city’s favourite socialite, Anannya Simlai, threw a lavish party for her friends at Kismet. Lots of food, good music, and pomp was all that the night was about. She looked stunning in her orange gown; also spotted at the club were Bina Singh, Richa Malik, Anu Kishore, Shubhra Maheshwari, and many others. The dance floor was on fire with all the women letting their hair down along with savouring their favourite drinks and lip-smacking food.

Anannya and her girl gang

At Aqua, The Park, I hosted Aqua’s Celebration table launch, which accommodates 16 people, I couldn’t help but marvel at the spectacular Hussain Sagar view the space of fered. Speaking of the menu, it was elaborate with more than 20 dishes, curated by chef Thimma. Made with seasonal and locally sourced ingredients, the entire spread was vegan. A beautiful setup, with indulgent food made the night quite memorable. Namrata, Revathy, Abhimanika, Medha and Sankalp Vishnu were present.

Esha, Revathy and Suprithi

That’s it for this time folks! Hope to catch you on the other side soon. Ciao till then!

Hola Hyderabad is a fortnightly column on our happening city by our very own celebrity writer Esha Hindocha. (The writer is a fashion and lifestyle influencer and a committee member of Telangana Artist’s Association.)