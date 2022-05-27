Hola Hyderabad: Fashion, food, and all things fancy!  

Last week, the city saw a rather grand and opulent launch of FHouse Hyderabad. I stepped in a ramp that made it look like a red carpet affair before making my way to The Madonna Diamond Lounge; one amongst the three spaces, the other two being a backyard and The Garden of Sound. The launch was an inarguably glitzy affair, with several celebrities, influencers, and socialites serving up memorable fashion. The event hosted a fashion show with well-known models. The DJ booth helmed by Lyman, Stellar Nursery & Rabz kept everyone dancing to their tunes. Endless plates of delicious food flew out of the kitchen, and crafted drinks were sent out from the bar. Kashiff Khan, MD of Fashion TV came to welcome FHouse to the family and joining him were the owners Bharat Rachamadugu, Ram Naresh, Kalyan Kalmandir and Prasad Chalavadi. V Srinivas Goud, the Minister of Prohibition & Excise for Telangana was also spotted.

Kashiff with the owners and models

Up next was the launch of the city’s first German restobar — Bavarian Roast Cafe and Bar. It is a dining experience that is centered around yummy roasts, enhanced by an exquisite bar. People of all ages were seen swinging to the classic rock music of The Rolling Creepers. The launch saw the likes of Vivek Khurana, Akshara Gowda, Shivani Shroff, and others.

Akshara

The city fashion circuit’s mostawaited fashion event was held at Air Live Gachibowli. This time around, designer Archana Rao showcased her collection, which was an inspiration from the effortless multicultural traditions and all things vintage. The collection is a mix of versatile and transitional elements that are a joy to wear! The crowd was seen cheering the designer and the showstopper Pragya Jaiswal impressed with her grace and charm.That’s it for this time folks! Hope to catch you on the other side soon. Ciao till then!

Tanmayi, Maya, Dheeraj and Divya

Hola Hyderabad is a fortnightly column on our happening city by our very own celebrity writer Esha Hindocha. (The writer is a fashion and lifestyle influencer and a committee member of Telangana Artist’s Association.)