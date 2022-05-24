Actress Pragya Jaiswal speaks about her love for fashion, fitness and her friends

Pragya Jaiswal’s fashion best is not limited to cinema. The actor opens up about her love for dressing up, dabbling in fashion, travel, fitness, dancing and more. “I have always loved dressing well. I started my career as a model and enjoyed the entire process of getting ready,” says a candid Pragya Jaiswal, who was the showstopper at a fashion night by designer Archana Rao, she continues.

“I’m always checking out what’s trending, globally — what people are wearing, what’s the latest thing, fashionwise. So it’s safe to say I’m fashion cautious. But when I’m working for a film, I don’t get to wear what I do, so whenever I’m not shooting, I wait to wear what I love and want to — my airport looks are an example of that (laughs). So I love experimenting and I’m sometimes looking to blend my persona with my characters, when out promoting it.”

Speaking about picking up the many new habits in the past year, Pragya says, “The hustle-bustle after two years of calm (due to the pandemic) did mess with my mind. So I make it a point to have at least 60 minutes to myself at the start of the day — it just helps put the entire day in place.

Meditation and working out have helped me see the best version of myself and I’m looking to explore and reap more out of meditating — because the benefits are honestly very addictive.” The actor recently also tried her hand (and leg) at aerial yoga, pictures of which she shared on her social media. She stops to add that while she’s a huge fan of Hyderabadi food — biryani, haleem and more — she loves that the city has more to offer than just food.

Dancing is something that Pragya has taken to, lately and she hasn’t stopped since. “I’m happy with whatever form or fitness, but dance is a whole other level. There are these happy hormones coming out, along with the sweat,” she says with a bright smile.

Apart from her time in show business, maintaining close relationships are of great priority, to the actress. “I’m fortunate enough to have met and made some of the nicest friends in my life. I’m also grateful I have a family that has been nothing but supportive of everything I do. So when not busy, or even when busy, you will find me making time to catch up with friends between schedules. We tell each other our schedules and try meeting even for an hour and a half! That’s what keeps me sane and grounded,” Pragya signs off.