Holi 2024: Three parties in Bengaluru you must not miss this year

Folks in Bengaluru, what are your plans for Holi? Please don’t say none because the city is hosting multiple colour carnivals with sought-after artistes like DJ Suketu, Panjabi MC set to spin sick tunes behind the deck. Scroll ahead and get the party started!

Colour Crumble

Get ready to immerse yourself in vibrant colours and groove to some sick beats presented by PRFCT X D’ARK and DAKSH X ARJUN at One8 Commune’s Holi Rush - the Biggest Rooftop Holi Party in Bangalore. Other than music that will get even the non-dancers to move, on offer are a wide range of delicacies and drinks. You do not want to miss the live Golgappa counter. ₹399 onwards. On March 24, 1 pm onwards. At MG Road.

Groove Gala

DJ Suketu, known for tracks like Bin Tere Sanam, Tareefan remix and Pyaar Zindagi, is taking over the deck duty for High Ultra Lounge’s Holi Utsav. Clear up your weekend because it's booked for booging alongside feasting on some Holi-inspired food and beverages. ₹399 onwards. On March 24, 10 am-5.30 pm. At Sheraton Grand Bangalore Hotel at Brigade Gateway.