Holi 2024: Give a playful twist to desserts with this Churma Pockets recipe

This Holi, ditch the predictable festive delicacies and whip up something that elevates the playful and colourful atmosphere. It’s time to get your hands dirty (and faces coloured) with a flavourful explosion – Churma Pockets!

Usually made with coarsely ground wheat, sugar and ghee, churma has different variations across different states. Interestingly, the humble churma is believed to have been accidentally discovered by a royal chef who poured sugar cane juice into the dough used for preparing baatis. Thanks to the accident, we now have churma pockets, a playful twist on the classic. With this out-of-the-box recipe from Vinay Pandey, Chef De Cuisine, Bengaluru Marriott Hotel Whitefield, your Holi creation is sure to be the talk of the celebration!

Ingredients

Coarse whole wheat flour - 250 gms

Semolina - 75 gms

Melted ghee - 60 ml

Almond - 30 gms

Cardamom powder - 3 gms

Sugar - 75 gms

Ghee - 50 gms

Method

Preparation of the dough :

•In a large mixing bowl, combine 2 cups of all-purpose flour, 1 teaspoon of carom seeds, 1 teaspoon of salt and 6 tablespoons of ghee (50 grams).

•Press a part of the mixture to ensure it retains its shape. Then, use your fingers to combine the ingredients until they resemble breadcrumbs.

•Next, add 7 to 8 teaspoons of water in parts and knead, adding only a little at a time.

•To create a tight, solid dough, keep kneading. It should not be soft or sticky.

•Cover the dough with a damp kitchen towel and allow it to rest for about 30 minutes.

•If your dough starts to get too sticky or wet, add a few teaspoons of flour. Mix and knead once more to get a solid dough.

•Once the dough has rested, separate it into 6-7 uniform portions.

•To smoothen and soften each piece, softly roll it in your palms. You can either set it on the rolling board or your work surface.

Tip: If you think the dough is too dry or floury, add 1 to 2 tablespoons of water.

Preparation of the churma mixture :

•To make the churma, combine whole wheat flour, semolina and melted ghee in a deep bowl and mix well.

•Add about ¼ cup water and knead well to make a stiff dough.

•Next, divide the dough into 8 portions.

•Flatten each portion and deep fry in ghee until golden brown.

•Allow them to cool down and then blend it into powder.

•Add crushed almond, cardamom powder and powdered sugar.

•Then stuff this churma mixture in each portion of dough and shape it like a pocket.

•Lastly, deep fry until golden brown and serve!