Holi 2024: This beetroot mille-feuille chaat can satiate your craving for something savoury without budging on the calorie intake

Holi, a colourful carnival that translates into happiness and fun upon its arrival, calls for celebration with complete grandiosity. And no celebration is incomplete without some good food to splurge over.

Here, we have listed out a recipe for a chaat you can prepare at home in less than 30 minutes. What’s the catch? Well, this recipe is on the healthier end so you can binge as much as you want without thinking about calories.