Holi 2024: This beetroot mille-feuille chaat can satiate your craving for something savoury without budging on the calorie intake

Gaurav Ramakrishnan, head chef of Hyatt Centric, Bengaluru has curated this recipe to make your Holi 2024 happier and healthier
Holi, a colourful carnival that translates into happiness and fun upon its arrival, calls for celebration with complete grandiosity. And no celebration is incomplete without some good food to splurge over.

Here, we have listed out a recipe for a chaat you can prepare at home in less than 30 minutes. What’s the catch? Well, this recipe is on the healthier end so you can binge as much as you want without thinking about calories.

Beetroot Mathri Mille-feuille Chaat

Ingredients for beetroot mathri 

  • All-purpose flour/ Maida - 1 Cup

  • Beetroot juice instead of Water

  • Carom seeds - ½ tsp

  • Fennel seeds ½ tsp crushed coarsely

  • Ghee - 3 tbsp

  • Salt to taste

Ingredients for chaat

  • Boiled potato - 2 nos

  • Chopped onion - 1 no

  • Chopped capsicum - 1 no

  • Chopped seedless cucumber - 1 no

  • Seedless chopped tomato - 1 no

  • Chopped green chilli - 1 no

  • Chopped coriander - 50 grams

  • Coriander sprigs - 2-3 nos

  • Imli chutney - 2 tbsp

  • Sweet beaten curd - 3 tbsp

  • Chaat masala - 1 tsp

  • Jeera powder - ½ tsp

Method

  • Take all the ingredients except beetroot juice in a bowl along with the flour

  • Knead the dough by adding the beetroot juice slowly. Once done, let the dough rest for 15 mins.

  • Now divide the dough into small balls and sheet it out. Now, use a fork to prick holes in the sheet. It can be cut into same-sized rectangles using a scale for help.

  • Drop the mathri sheets in hot oil and fry on medium heat. You can also bake these in an air fryer.

  • Next, slice the potato to the same size as the mathri sheet. Mix all the chopped ingredients in a bowl with a little of the imli chutney, salt and chaat masala.

  • Place a mathri on a plate, layer with the potato first, then the chopped masala. Little curd can be added on top. Place another mathri and repeat the process 3-4 times.

  • Once read, garnish with a drizzle of sweet curd and coriander sprigs.

