Holi 2024: This beetroot mille-feuille chaat can satiate your craving for something savoury without budging on the calorie intake

Holi, a colourful carnival that translates into happiness and fun upon its arrival, calls for celebration with complete grandiosity. And no celebration is incomplete without some good food to splurge over.
Here, we have listed out a recipe for a chaat you can prepare at home in less than 30 minutes. What’s the catch? Well, this recipe is on the healthier end so you can binge as much as you want without thinking about calories.
Beetroot Mathri Mille-feuille Chaat
All-purpose flour/ Maida - 1 Cup
Beetroot juice instead of Water
Carom seeds - ½ tsp
Fennel seeds ½ tsp crushed coarsely
Ghee - 3 tbsp
Salt to taste
Boiled potato - 2 nos
Chopped onion - 1 no
Chopped capsicum - 1 no
Chopped seedless cucumber - 1 no
Seedless chopped tomato - 1 no
Chopped green chilli - 1 no
Chopped coriander - 50 grams
Coriander sprigs - 2-3 nos
Imli chutney - 2 tbsp
Sweet beaten curd - 3 tbsp
Chaat masala - 1 tsp
Jeera powder - ½ tsp
Take all the ingredients except beetroot juice in a bowl along with the flour
Knead the dough by adding the beetroot juice slowly. Once done, let the dough rest for 15 mins.
Now divide the dough into small balls and sheet it out. Now, use a fork to prick holes in the sheet. It can be cut into same-sized rectangles using a scale for help.
Drop the mathri sheets in hot oil and fry on medium heat. You can also bake these in an air fryer.
Next, slice the potato to the same size as the mathri sheet. Mix all the chopped ingredients in a bowl with a little of the imli chutney, salt and chaat masala.
Place a mathri on a plate, layer with the potato first, then the chopped masala. Little curd can be added on top. Place another mathri and repeat the process 3-4 times.
Once read, garnish with a drizzle of sweet curd and coriander sprigs.