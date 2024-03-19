This Holi, try these easy-to-make sweet recipes

Coconut Gujiya (Serves 4)

No Holi celebration can be complete without this flaky pastry which is typically stuffed with nuts and khoya. But we’re adding a twist to the popular Indian sweet with a dash of coconut to elevate its flavour!

Ingredients:

Grated mawa- 1 cup

Desiccated coconut- 1 cup

Sugar- 1 cup

Chopped pista- 2 tbsp

Atta- 1 ½ cup

Salt- 1 tsp

Ghee- 2 tbsp

Water- ½ cup

Oil for frying

Sugar syrup

Method:

• In a pan, add in mawa, desiccated coconut, sugar and cook the mixture for 5 to 6 minutes until the sugar dissolves.

• Add in pista and mix well. Keep the mixture aside.

• Next, prepare the dough using atta, salt, ghee and water. Make sure that it is smooth.

• Take a small portion of the dough, create a small roundel, place the filling on one side and apply water on the edges.

•Then make a half-moon shape and start folding the edges in pleats to shape it like a gujiya.

•After you’re done shaping them, fry the gujiyas in oil on a low flame until they’re golden brown.

• Lastly, soak the gujiyas in sugar syrup for 10 minutes before you garnish and serve!