This Holi, try these easy-to-make sweet recipes

Satisfy your festive cravings with these two traditional delicacies
In frame: Gujiya


Clouds of gulaal turning the streets colourful and the intoxicating aromas of festive delicacies filling the air, is something we connect to when we think about Holi. Food is an important part of the celebrations, think of pooris, curries and desserts, after all, what’s a festival without some tasty treats? 

This Holi, we’re making it all the more colourful with not one but two sweet recipes that you can whip straight out of your kitchen with ease! Satisfy your festive cravings with these two traditional delicacies!

Coconut Gujiya (Serves 4)

No Holi celebration can be complete without this flaky pastry which is typically stuffed with nuts and khoya. But we’re adding a twist to the popular Indian sweet with a dash of coconut to elevate its flavour!

 Ingredients: 

Grated mawa- 1 cup

Desiccated coconut- 1 cup

Sugar- 1 cup

Chopped pista- 2 tbsp

Atta- 1 ½ cup

Salt- 1 tsp

Ghee- 2 tbsp 

Water- ½ cup

Oil for frying 

Sugar syrup    

 Method:

• In a pan, add in mawa, desiccated coconut, sugar and cook the mixture for 5 to 6 minutes until the sugar dissolves. 

• Add in pista and mix well. Keep the mixture aside.

• Next, prepare the dough using atta, salt, ghee and water. Make sure that it is smooth.

• Take a small portion of the dough, create a small roundel, place the filling on one side and apply water on the edges. 

•Then make a half-moon shape and start folding the edges in pleats to shape it like a gujiya

•After you’re done shaping them, fry the gujiyas in oil on a low flame until they’re golden brown. 

• Lastly, soak the gujiyas in sugar syrup for 10 minutes before you garnish and serve!


Malpua (Serves 2)

Another Holi favourite, Malpua, which is a desi version of a sweet pancake, is believed to be one of India’s oldest desserts. With the addition of rabdi, this dessert can truly take you to heaven! 

Ingredients:

Atta- 1 cup 

Sugar- ¾ cup 

Whole black pepper- 8 to10

Ghee for frying 

Shredded nuts for garnishing

Method:

• Mix atta and sugar in 1 ½ cup of water. Add water slowly to the mixture.  

• Keep mixing till you spot no lumps.  

• Once thoroughly mixed, cover and keep it aside for 3 to 4 hours. 

• Then, add whole black pepper and mix well. 

• Next, heat the ghee in a flat-bottomed iron pan or non-stick frying pan. 

• Pour a small ladleful of batter in the hot ghee. 

• The batter should ideally spread to form a thin round shape. Go on to deep fry them from both sides till they are crispy.

• Continue making the malpuas until you run out of batter!

• For the final touch, garnish with rabdi and some shredded nuts!

Tip: The consistency of the batter should be similar to that of dosa batter. To bring it to the right consistency, you can add more water. 


