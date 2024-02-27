A trio of warming spices makes this beefy Egyptian omelette dinner-worthy

Omelets often are served at breakfast or brunch in the US, but in plenty of cuisines the dinner table is fair game, too. Which also means you're not limited to American-style omelets, which can be overly cheesy, greasy and salty.

We keep things lighter and more flavorful with Egypt’s spiced frittata-like eggah, which is substantial but balanced, with layer upon layer of flavour thanks to a trio of spices and fresh herbs and scallions.

It’s a hearty dish, made with shredded potatoes and beef. Turmeric, coriander and allspice infuse the eggah with a warm, inviting fragrance and flavor. In this recipe from Christopher Kimball's recipe book, we whisk those spices directly into the eggs, along with fresh dill and a little baking powder to provide lift. We also shred the potatoes by hand and rinse them under cold water to remove excess starch before wringing them dry.

We then brown the beef and potatoes with scallion whites to develop deep, savory flavor, and vigorously scramble them with the spiced egg mixture before transferring the whole thing to the oven to finish. Sliced scallion greens and more fresh dill offset the richness of the meat and eggs and add pops of vibrant color.

Don’t use ground beef that is fattier than 90% lean, as it will make the omelet greasy. And don’t slice the eggah hot out of the skillet. It’s easier to slice and transfer to a plate once it has cooled a few minutes. Serve warm or at room temperature, with a light salad or a grain side to round out the meal.