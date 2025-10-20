Disney World in Florida hosts first ever Diwali dance fest

World Disney World Resort in Orlando, Florida, hosted a Diwali dance fest between October 9th to 12th, for the first time, to capture international attention and spread some joy. What's more- even Mickey and Mini Mouse showed up in traditional outfits: Mickey in sherwani and Mini in a lehenga!
A lively three-day event, the Diwali dance fest hosted an exclusive party with live DJ and dancing, mehendi art and bazaars and dinner. This was the coveted Jashn-E-Magic Diwali Mela, where people showed up in their favourite Indian attire.
Then, there was an International Dance Showcase in Disney’s Animal Kingdom featuring LIVE Standup from the Queen of Comedy Zarna Garg and 25 performances from over 450 performers around the world! During the fest, men and women, girls and boys, dressed in vibrant outfits to Bollywood tracks.
"Thank you so much for this video! Have been looking for a longer one to show friends and family the whole choreography we danced to. Happy Diwali!" wrote one participant on YouTube.
One travel content creator Pooja Jhunjhunwala gushed about how much the event satisfied her "inner child".
"I have been coming to Disney World with my family since I was 3 years old, and now to be part of my favourite Indian festival being celebrated here is unreal," she said.
Organisers also held a Grand Diwali Parade in Disney’s Magic Kingdom Theme Park for the first time ever. The festival concluded with a beautiful fireworks display.
Beyond Diwali, Disney (particularly through its EPCOT park) regularly features events that celebrate global cultures, food, arts and seasonal traditions. The EPCOT International Food & Wine Festival, for eg., is a major annual event. It features “Global Marketplaces” of food and beverages from many countries, letting visitors sample cuisines from around the world. However, specialised single-culture festivals are a rarity and as such, the Diwali fest was a first of its kind.
