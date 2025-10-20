Disney World in Florida hosts first ever Diwali dance fest

World Disney World Resort in Orlando, Florida, hosted a Diwali dance fest between October 9th to 12th, for the first time, to capture international attention and spread some joy. What's more- even Mickey and Mini Mouse showed up in traditional outfits: Mickey in sherwani and Mini in a lehenga!

Disney World celebrates its first-ever Diwali fest where Mickey showed up in a sherwani and Minnie in a lehenga

A lively three-day event, the Diwali dance fest hosted an exclusive party with live DJ and dancing, mehendi art and bazaars and dinner. This was the coveted Jashn-E-Magic Diwali Mela, where people showed up in their favourite Indian attire.

Then, there was an International Dance Showcase in Disney’s Animal Kingdom featuring LIVE Standup from the Queen of Comedy Zarna Garg and 25 performances from over 450 performers around the world! During the fest, men and women, girls and boys, dressed in vibrant outfits to Bollywood tracks.

"Thank you so much for this video! Have been looking for a longer one to show friends and family the whole choreography we danced to. Happy Diwali!" wrote one participant on YouTube.