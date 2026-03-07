Scribble on the Wall: Where childhood meets the contemporary

“Children’s minds are highly absorptive,” she says. “Purpose and meaning matter to them. Artists are thinkers, researchers, writers, and skilled technicians. When a child encounters something made by an artist, the engagement is different from an object bought online.”

She offers a simple comparison. A lamp created by an artist introduces a child to a maker’s process and intention. A crocheted sculpture suspended from the ceiling carries the marks of labour and care. “These objects allow families to build lives around heirlooms rather than fast consumption,” Mann notes.

The curatorial framework behind the exhibition draws on Mann’s academic background in archaeology and contemporary art, alongside Singh’s work as a journalist and mother. Their collaboration informed the selection of artists whose practices span multiple disciplines while remaining grounded in cultural inquiry.

“A seasoned curator and a mother make a strong combination,” Mann reflects. “Our aim was to bring together emerging artists from South Asia and engage children and families with the culture of their own time.”

The invitation to draw on the gallery wall crystallises the exhibition’s ethos. Visitors are asked to respect the artworks while being encouraged to participate in a shared act of mark-making. The gesture recalls childhood scribbling while connecting it to artistic practice.

“Children need a different kind of art exhibition,” Mann says. “When people began drawing on the wall, they recognised a side of themselves they had cherished.”

Within the galleries of Kala Ghoda, Scribble on the Wall proposes a modest but resonant shift. The exhibition suggests that contemporary art can inhabit domestic life as readily as the gallery, shaping how children observe, imagine, and create. Through LOAM, Mann and Singh hope to cultivate that relationship gradually.

“Art has many definitions,” Mann says. “Through LOAM we want families to encounter art across everyday life, whether through a painting, a textile object, or a game inspired by archaeology. If it encourages children to use their minds and hands more, then the work has begun.”

Also taking place alongside the exhibitions is a family art day at Method on Sunday, 8 March. Designed for children and their parents, the event invites visitors to spend the day inside the gallery with music, dancing, colouring sessions, and a guided art walk through Scribble on the Wall and Woke Up a Dinosaur by Vinayak Sarwankar. Two sessions will run across the day, 11am–1.30pm for ages 2–5 and 2pm–3.30pm for ages 6–10, with parents encouraged to join. Young visitors can meet other families, explore the exhibitions curated by Anica Mann, and enjoy sprinkle cookies from Haiku Cafe.

Opening: 28 February 2026 | 2 PM onwards

Venue: Method, Kala Ghoda, Fort Mumbai