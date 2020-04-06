Cristiano Ronaldo has challenged his fans with a pretty difficult workout challenge.

As a part of The Living Room Cup, in collaboration with Nike, the Portuguese and Juventus forward managed an incredible 145 reps in 45 seconds, and barely seemed to break a sweat in the video that he posted on his Instagram page.

If you think you can beat this record, you can upload a video of yourself on his page and then hope if you are the best among his legion of fans.

Watch Cristiano's core crusher challenge video here: