Vini Raman, the fiancée of Australian all-rounder Glenn Maxwell, took to social media to share a picture from their Indian engagement.

"Last night we celebrated our Indian engagement and I gave @gmaxi_32 a little teaser of what the wedding will be like," she wrote alongside the picture on Instagram.

"Shout out to both of our incredible families & all our friends who came to celebrate with us on such short notice - we are so grateful to be surrounded by some pretty amazing people," she added in the post.

Their engagement took place in Toorak, an inner suburb of Melbourne.