Cricket 22: Did you catch it?
This is Big Ant’s latest Cricket based game, featuring the Ashes, multiple championships, and representing Men’s and Women’s games
Cricket 22 released in the beginning of December across consoles — the PSes, the PC, the Xboxes, and soon — in the Nintendo Switch. This is Big Ant’s latest Cricket based game, featuring the Ashes, multiple championships, and representing Men’s and Women’s games. I am not the best person to review this game. In fact, I am ill-equipped to review virtually any videogame based off a mainstream sport for the following reasons. First, I don’t follow sports enough to have opinions. Second, FIFA has always been my most disliked game. However, I was quite enthused to try Cricket 22. It reminded me of the last cricket game I played — Cricket 2004 by EA sports. Perhaps, it reminded me a little too much of it. It was as if no time had passed.
Cricket 22 is intended for a specific audience. This audience consists of fans of the sports, who like it and understand it enough to play a videogame of it. This is because of how subtly the game gatekeeps any potential appreciators of the sport. I would not have minded an elaborate, textual tutorial of the game. I wanted more information on fielding positions, and why certain bowling actions would suit certain batspeople. I specifically wanted the difference between offside and legside repeated constantly in my ear, so that I would never forget it. I felt like I started the career mode with an insufficient understanding of how the game was played. It was like I lucked my way through kindergarten (a tutorial that truly stirred my stumps) and was suddenly faced with competing against 5th graders.
The best compliment I can give Cricket 22, is that I liked it better than any FIFA game I have played so far. I agree, FIFA may be amazing with its accuracy in simulating the real game, and undoubtedly has better graphics. But cricket’s gameplay is a little less chaotic on screen, especially while batting. I also give it additional points for featuring Indian regional teams (although, I believe FIFA 22 is bringing in ISL).
Although I haven’t played the online version of Cricket 19, Cricket 22’s online event seems to have been received better. I rate the game a bowling strike rate of 10, because I simply couldn’t get a boundary in.