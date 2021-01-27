Former captain of the Indian team and current president of the Indian Board of Control for Cricket (BCCI) Sourav Ganguly was admitted to the Apollo Hospital in Kolkata after he complained of uneasiness and chest pain on Wednesday.

Ganguly was admitted to the hospital under the supervision of state-run SSKM Hospital's cardiology department head Saroj Mondal, according to sources.

Ganguly (48) had earlier suffered a blackout while working out at his personal gym on January 2 and was taken to Kolkata's Woodlands Hospital after suffering from chest discomfort, heaviness of head, vomiting, and dizziness.

He had to undergo angioplasty and other related tests. Doctors had also said then that a decision on more stents would be taken later. Ganguly was discharged on January 7 after the hospital termed him “clinically fit”.

“Mr Ganguly is clinically fit. He slept well and had his meal. He wanted to stay in the hospital for one more day. So he will go home tomorrow. It is his personal decision,” media reports quoted Dr. Rupali Basu, MD and CEO of Woodlands Hospital as saying earlier.

Ganguly was also supposed to be monitored at his residence on a daily basis after being discharged.

Media sources further said that a nine-member medical board at Woodlands Hospital had said on January 4 that angioplasty for two of his other blockages, LAD and OM2, would be done later.