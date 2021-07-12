How much money did the teams get at Euro 2020? Here are all the details!
Italy won the Euro 2020, and the celebrations haven’t stopped. We say this because it wasn’t just the winning team, all other teams who made it to the tournament made a lot of money making everyone happy.
All the 24 teams will receive a participating fee of €9.25 million (approximately INR 69,01,36,950).
Italy took home €34 million (approximately 3,00,53,06,281.14) in total prize money, including €10 million for winning the final on Sunday night.
England, the runners-up bagged €30.25 (approximately 2,67,34,07,827.97) million in total prize money, including €7 million for losing in the final.
The UEFA upped the prize fund for the competition to €371 million, a significant increase above the previous year's prize pool of €304 million. Qualifying for the round of 16 added another €2 million to the pot, while the quarter-finals added another €3.25 million.
The runner-up England team will contribute prize money earned to National Health Service charity, the UK’s nationalised healthcare services.