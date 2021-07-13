RIP Yashpal Sharma: Sachin Tendulkar, Yuvraj Singh, Virender Sehwag condole demise of the 1983 World Cup 'hero'

Yashpal Sharma was one of the 'heroes' who helped India win the 1983 World Cup

Cricketer Yashpal Sharma, who was the top scorer for India during the semi-finals of the 1983 World Cup, died after a heart attack, according to reports. He was 66 years old. He is survived by his wife, two daughters and a son.

Condolences poured in for the cricketer from the sports fraternity following his demise.

Legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar said he was “shocked and deeply pained” to hear the news about Yashpal Sharma’s passing away. He also said he had fond memories of watching Yashpal’s batting during the 1983 World Cup. Sharing a photo of the cricketer, Sachin wrote on Twitter, “Shocked and deeply pained by the demise of Yashpal Sharma ji. Have fond memories of watching him bat during the 1983 World Cup. His contribution to Indian cricket shall always be remembered (sic).”

Sachin added, “My sincere condolences to the entire Sharma family.”

Shocked and deeply pained by the demise of Yashpal Sharma ji. Have fond memories of watching him bat during the 1983 World Cup. His contribution to Indian cricket shall always be remembered.



My sincere condolences to the entire Sharma family. pic.twitter.com/WBQ6ng2x8I — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) July 13, 2021

From the younger generation of cricketers, Virender Sehwag and Yuvraj Singh paid their tribute to Yashpal.

Calling the cricketer one of the “heroes” of India’s 1983 World Cup victory, Virender shared a monochrome picture of Yashpal and wrote on Twitter, “So sorry to hear about #YashpalSharma Paaji’s passing away, one of the heroes of our 1983 WC win. Heartfelt condolences. Om Shanti (sic).”

Yuvraj Singh said, “Very sad news of the untimely demise of Yashpal Sharma paaji. May his soul rest in peace. My condolences to his family and loved ones (sic).”

Col. Rajyavardhan Rathore, MP and Olympic medallist for Double Trap Shooting, said he was “saddened” to learn about the cricketer’s demise. Taking to Twitter, he wrote alongside a picture of Yashpal: “Saddened to learn about the passing away of #YashpalSharma ji. He was one of the heroes of India’s 1983 cricket World Cup win. Heartfelt condolences to his family members & admirers. ॐ शांति। (sic)”

Saddened to learn about the passing away of #YashpalSharma ji. He was one of the heroes of India’s 1983 cricket World Cup win.



Heartfelt condolences to his family members & admirers.



Meanwhile, former Indian cricketer Venkatesh Prasad expressed his grief on Twitter and said, “Heartbreaking to learn about the passing away of 1983 World Cup winner #YashpalSharma. My heartfelt condolences to his family and friends. Pray that his soul attain Sadgati. Om Shanti (sic).”

Heartbreaking to learn about the passing away of 1983 World Cup winner #YashpalSharma .

My heartfelt condolences to his family and friends.

Other cricketers who paid tribute to Yashpal Sharma included Indian cricketer Munaf Patel, Parthiv Patel, and Dodda Ganesh.

Taking to Twitter, Munaf Patel said, “Shocked to here demise of #yashpalsharma pahjii. Heartfelt condolences to his family (sic).”

Shocked to here demise of #yashpalsharma pahjii

Parthiv Patel wrote, “Disheartened to hear about the sudden demise of YashpajI… a World Cup winner… My condolences to the family (sic).”