Australian canoeist Jessica Fox uses condom to repair kayak, wins bronze in Tokyo Olympics

Australian slalom canoeist Jessica Fox, who bagged a bronze medal and a gold medal at the Tokyo Olympics 2020’s canoe slalom event, shared an interesting behind-the-scenes video in which she had used a condom to fix one end of the kayak.

Earlier this week, Jessica uploaded a video on TikTok, which begins with a shot of the kayak she was supposed to use for the competition. This is then followed by a person applying a type of carbon mixture to one of the kayak, and sealing it by sliding a condom over it to hold the mixture in. She added a description during each step by saying, “First step is the carbon mixture,” and as the person was seen placing the condom, wrote: “Very stretchy, much strong (sic).”

The video ended with, “It gives the carbon a smooth finish! (sic)”

Take a look at the video here:

Jessica Fox had captioned the video with, “Bet you never knew condoms could be used for kayak repairs.”

The video was received with a lot of jokes and surprise from netizens, with users dropping laughing emojis and comments like, “Engineer’s mind. Bravo!” while another said, “You learn something new every day (sic).”

Jessica ended up winning her first Olympic gold medal in the women’s C1 canoe slalom and a bronze in the canoe slalom K1 final.

The condom had reportedly been secured from the Olympic Village, which had planned to hand out at least 60,000 condoms to the athletes, but not for use at the Olympic Village.

The Tokyo Olympics’ organisers told media sources that the condoms were not meant for use at the event, but were supposed to be brought back by athletes to their respective countries to spread awareness on AIDS. The committee was quoted as saying, “The distributed condoms are not meant to be used at the Olympic Village. They are supposed to be brought back by athletes to their respective home countries and to help them support the campaign to raise awareness (about HIV/AIDS).”

