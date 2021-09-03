Virat Kohli becomes first Indian to get 150mn followers on Instagram

Indian skipper Virat Kohli becomes the first Indian as well as the first Asian to cross the 150 million followers' landmark on Instagram.





In the overall list, Kohli is the fourth sporting celebrity to reach the 150 million mark on the photo-blogging platform.



Ronaldo tops the chart with 337 million followers, while Lionel Messi -- 260 million and Brazil's Neymar stand second and third in the list with 260 million, 160 million followers respectively.



Kohli had earlier become the first Asian to reach 75 million followers on Instagram.



Apart from Instagram, Kohli also has a massive fan-following on other social media platforms like Twitter and Facebook. As of now he has 43.4 million followers on Twitter and over 47 million followers on Facebook.



Recently, Kohli had upstaged Bollywood stars Akshay Kumar and Ranveer Singh to retain the top spot in India's most-valuable celeb list. According to the Celebrity Brand Valuation Study 2020 by Duff & Phelps, the Indian skipper was reportedly crowned as India's most valuable celebrity with a brand value of $237.7 million.



The Indian cricketer reportedly charges Rs 5 crore per sponsored post on the platform. In comparison, Ronaldo charges $1,604,000 (Rs 11.72 crore) per sponsored Instagram post.