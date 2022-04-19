UFC star Conor McGregor’s body transformation over the years will stun you!

Mixed martial artist and Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) megastar Conor McGregor, who has bulked up ahead of his return to the Octagon in May or July, amazed netizens with a mind-blowing body transformation photo shared on Instagram on Monday.

The post is a collage of three photos: one from 2015, one from 2017, and the last one from this year.

He simply wrote in the caption: “Climb the ladder (sic).”

Conor has climbed the ladder through the different weight divisions over the years, starting with the featherweight class, where a fighter’s weight has to be between 61.2 kg to 65.7 kg. He then moved up to the welterweight class in early 2016 and the lightweight division in November 2016.

Conor became the first UFC fighter to hold two championships in different weight classes simultaneously.

Conor appears to be bulking up heavily over the last few months, with many suggesting that the heavier weight classes suited him better than the featherweight classes. However, the mixed martial artist told media sources that he is unsure of his target. He was quoted as saying, “Once I get back sparring I’ll know weight, I’ll know feel, I’ll know my own style… April they said I can spar again and box again basically, so I’m just gonna take it day by day (sic).”

Conor has not been active over the last one year due to a leg break that occurred during a match with American fighter Dustin Poirier, who won the fight and the trilogy two to one. The fight took place at the T-Mobile Arena in Paradise, Nevada.

Talking about his return to the ring, Conor told media sources that he plans to start fighting again soon this year. He was quoted as saying, “July seems OK to me. I can’t say, too early. But July, if I’m sparring April, May, June, July, I could slap the head off most of these guys at the end of April, do you know what I’m saying? A spar could be a fight (sic).”