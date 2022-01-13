The new docuseries, Down Underdogs, looks back at India's biggest comeback against Australia; it premieres this Friday

The India tour of Australia 2020-21 is a significant event in the pages of Indian cricket history. The Test series win is definitely regarded as one of the biggest wins considering the odds stacked against the team. Virat Kohli was on paternity leave and Ajinkya Rahane led the team as its captain. Although in the first Test India were bowled out for 36 runs in the second innings, India won the fourth and final Test match by three wickets, to win the series 2-1. This was also the first time that Australia lost a Test at the Gabba for the first time since 1988.

Indeed, it was a historic series, and bringing back those memories on the TV screens this weekend is the docuseries, Down Underdogs. The four-episode series captures all the outstanding moments from the Test series. The episodes are titled, The Adelaide Aberration, Melbourne Magic, The Sydney Siege and Brisbane Breached. Also, watch out for Mohammed Siraj's backstory. The player, who made his Test debut and scored the maximum wickets, shares his story of being an autorickshaw driver's son who evolved from playing gully cricket to playing in such a competitive and tough series.

Although obituaries were being written about Australia whitewashing Team India Down Under after the lowest score of 36 runs in an innings in Test cricket without the presence of Virat Kohli and a host of first-choice players, India produced one of the finest comebacks in Test history by winning the series.

The series premieres on January 14 at 8 pm on Sony Six and Sony Ten 4 in English and on Sony Ten 3 in Hindi

Watch the trailer here: