The 44th Chess Olympiad commences on July 28 and will end on August 10; it is the first time the Chess Olympiad is being held in India. It will have participants from over 350 nations in attendance.

Tamil actor Rajnikanth shared an old picture of him playing chess on his Twitter account with the caption, “#ChessOlympiad2022 An indoor game I love the most. Wishing all the chess minds the very best... God bless (sic)” The superstar met former world champion and fellow Chennaiite Viswanathan Anand who spoke about the city’s transformation for the Olympiad, “I have never seen the city so excited about chess. I was so happy to see the bridge painted black and white and I am sure that everyone in the city would know about the Chess Olympiad. (sic)” The veteran actor also greeted fledgling chess star Vaishali, her brother R Praggnanandhaa, and their parents and invited them to his home. Praggnanandhaa shared pictures of the meeting on social media and wrote, “A day to remember!!! Met Rajinikanth uncle today with my family! Inspired by his humbleness despite reaching great heights! (sic)”

Actor Vishal also greeted all participants of the Olympiad and wished them the best of luck for the tournament; he tweeted, “Wishing the very best to Team India and all the other participants of the Chennai Chess Olympiad 2022. Congrats to CM Stalin Sir and the Tamil Nadu government. (sic)”

Organised by the World Chess Federation, this is the first Olympiad to take place in India.

Media sources reported that the total number of participants will be 1,736, with 937 in the Open and 799 in the Women's event -- the number of registered teams is 188 from 186 nations in the Open section and 162 from 160 nations in the Women's section.

According to media reports World Champion Magnus Carlsen was ‘blown away by the city’s hospitality; he reportedly said, “Tamil Nadu or say Chennai is a part of the chess celebration is a reason in itself (sic)” The grand old International Master Manuel Aaron, who began the city’s first chess club in 1972 at the Soviet Centre for Culture Studies, where Vishwanathan perfected his game, told media sources, “I have never seen the city celebrating chess as passionately as they have now. I feel very fortunate that I could in some way contribute to the game’s following and popularity in the city. The popularity of the game will soar even further. (sic)”

Chief Minister MK Stalin invited Prime Minster Narendra Modi along with a host of dignitaries comprising ministers from neighbouring states. On Thursday the PM tweeted, “This is a special tournament and it is our honour that it is being held in India, that too in Tamil Nadu, which has a glorious association with chess. (sic)”