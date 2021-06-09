Bollywood producer Sajid Nadiadwala will be playing a virtual game of chess with the world champion Viswanathan Anand on YouTube on June 13, to raise funds for the needy who are impacted by the second wave of the pandemic.

The event is organised to encourage more and more people to come forward and donate towards individuals and families who are at the risk of being hungry amidst Covid-19.

The organisers took to their social media, to announce the same. Their tweet read, “Next on our list is movie producer, Sajid Nadiadwala! He holds the record of producing some of the super hits in the industry. He will be playing the five-time world champion Viswanathan Anand on June 13.”

This is the second time when Sajid has come forward to extend his support. Earlier, the filmmaker organised a vaccination drive for over 500 employees of his organisation, 'Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment' and their families.