Aanchal Shrivastava recreated the magic of the popular folk song Jugni adding her rustic charm to the number. The song that was launched recently by Times Music, has also played with the acoustic guitar’s eclectic riffs here giving the track an electro spin.

Composed by the Adil-Prashant duo, this is the official female version of the song. “When I got a call from Times Music's A&R Head, Gauri Yadwadkar, to recreate their song Jugni, I was in cloud nine. The song is close to my heart and I wanted to give my best. So, we gave it an electro spin with acoustic guitar and to add more power to the word Jugni, we used layers on the vocals. The tempo of the track is also taken down a bit to give it a smooth vibe.” The music video stars actor Adaa Khan.



Aanchal who has done a couple of Bollywood projects and who is known for her rustic style is now leaning towards indie music. She tells us, "I am glad I chose to be an independent musician and did not get lost in the game of approaching big labels to take me as an artist and make me big. It is my content only that has changed the game for me, it feels good to have labels approach you for songs than the other way round." Her independent singles include Sajan Ji, Laiyan and Chithi Khat Aur Tum. Aditya Ashwath has done the programming for the song while the track is mixed-mastered by Buki.

Listen: https://youtu.be/r2uikYZxdv8