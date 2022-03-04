Legendary Australian cricketer Shane Warne passes away due to ‘suspected heart attack’ at 52

Australian cricket legend Shane Warne, who is considered one of the greatest leg-spinners of all time, has passed away, according to reports. He was 52.

Shane Warne’s management team announced the news with a brief statement on Saturday (AEDT), saying he passed away in Koh Samui, Thailand due to a “suspected” heart attack.

The statement read, “Shane was found unresponsive in his villa and despite the best efforts of medical staff, he could not be revived (sic).”

“The family requests privacy at this time and will provide further details in due course (sic),” they added.

Shane, who redefined spin bowling, is known for also bringing a style quotient to slow bowling with his popular “go to the crease” and “tear the strip” moves.

He is survived by his children Jackson Warne, Summer Warne, and Brooke Warne.

