IPL 2022: MS Dhoni steps down as captain of Chennai Super Kings; Ravindra Jadeja to take over

MS Dhoni steps down as CSK captain; Ravindra Jadeja to take over

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) on Thursday announced that iconic wicketkeeper-batsman MS Dhoni has stepped down as captain of the team ahead of the start of IPL 2022.

Left-arm spin all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja will be taking over as the new captain of CSK.

“MS Dhoni has decided to hand over the leadership of Chennai Super Kings and picked Ravindra Jadeja to lead the team. Jadeja, who has been an integral part of Chennai Super Kings since 2012, will only be the third player to lead CSK. Dhoni will continue to represent Chennai Super Kings this season and beyond,” said a statement from the franchise.

Dhoni, who had been the captain of CSK since the inception of the league in 2008, retired from international cricket in August 2020. The cricketer, fondly known as ‘Captain Cool’, has led CSK to four titles in his 12 seasons as captain. CSK won the IPL trophy in 2010, 2011, 2018, and 2021 apart from winning two now-defunct Champions League T20 titles in 2010 and 2014.

Under Dhoni’s captaincy, CSK established themselves as the most consistent franchise in the league, qualifying for the play-offs every season barring one.

CSK will open IPL 2022 against two-time IPL champions Kolkata Knight Riders in a re-match of the 2021 IPL final at the Wankhede Stadium on Saturday.

Here’s the squad of Chennai Super Kings: MS Dhoni, Moeen Ali, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ravindra Jadeja, Ambati Rayudu, Dwayne Bravo, Robin Uthappa, Deepak Chahar, KM Asif, Tushar Deshpande, Shivam Dube, Maheesh Theekshana, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Simarjeet Singh, Devon Conway, Dwaine Pretorius, Mitchell Santner, Adam Milne, Subhranshu Senapati, Mukesh Choudhary, Prashant Solanki, C Hari Nishaanth, N Jagadeesan, Chris Jordan, K Bhagath Varma.