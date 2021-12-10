Champion hitmaker Dwayne Bravo talks about his new fashion label Djb47 and his love for India

Star cricketer Dwayne Bravo is an all-rounder in the true sense of the word. And, we’re not talking just about his on-field performance. In addition to his success as a middle-order batsman, his formidable record as a bowler in the death overs and his impressive fielding capabilities, his ventures and projects off the field too have won him many fans. For instance, the 38-year-old’s hit single Champion, to commemorate West Indies winning the 2016 T20 World Cup, became a runaway hit in India, as did his Bollywood party anthem Dum Laga Ke Bum Hila — a collaboration between him, Ash King, Nakash Aziz and Ankit Tiwari. Having announced his retirement from international cricket at the T20 World Cup recently, the Trinidadian cricketer, a mainstay of the Chennai Super Kings line-up from 2011-2015 and 2018-2021, is now all set to don the entrepreneur’s cap. We caught up with the cricketer to talk about his latest venture, a fashion label titled Djb47. Initially, the collection, which has a casual and easy vibe, will be available on his website and other online shopping platforms but early next year, he plans to open his first store in India. Dwayne tells us more about his love for fashion, music and his Bollywood dreams.



What inspired you to venture into the fashion industry?

I always wanted to be a part of the fashion industry. Like music, I am also very passionate about fashion. I really love to dress up according to the latest styles and sport trendy outfits. Djb47 has been launched in partnership with Singapore-based 3 Big Dogs PTe Ltd at the CIO summit with delegates from 40 countries hosted in Dubai.



Tell us more about the Djb47 label.

We have initially launched T-shirts, hoodies, joggers and shorts in shades of black, white and red. Also there are shoes, bags for men, women and kids, and later we will add jewellery and accessories to its product portfolio. The collection is very close to my personal taste and the designs and silhouettes are flexible in nature so that everyone can wear them. I have made sure the fit and quality are top notch as I myself don’t settle for anything mediocre. I have specially created a signature collection where my signature is printed on the T-shirts for my fans. Moreover, I aim to focus on sustainability, reducing my carbon footprint and address the issue of climate change through the collection.

How long did it take for you to create the line?

During the pandemic, there were many ideas, this was one of them. Once the initial lockdown was over and people were getting back to the new normal, we went ahead with the concept. It took around six to eight months to get the line out.



You have chosen India to launch your label. Why?

India has my biggest fanbase and for years, it has been my home away from my home. It was a logical decision to launch my label where the maximum number of fans are. In early 2022, we will also open our stores in various Indian cities like Chennai, Bengaluru, Mumbai and Delhi. Apart from India, the label is also going to launch in Australia, South Africa, the Caribbean, Middle East, UK and USA soon.



Your connection with India isn’t limited to cricket. You have been known to be a fan of Bollywood too.

Everyone knows I am a big Shah Rukh Khan fan. He has even promised me a role in one of his movies. I will remind him of it soon. I like acting and if I get the opportunity to act, I will take it up. But the role must be a positive one which goes along with my principles, adds some value and is not just a song and a dance role.



What’s happening on the music front?

I am working on a single with Jassie Gill, which will have a Punjabi touch, there are also other collaborations in the pipeline. I recently launched my music studio 47 Productions in Trinidad.



Apart from music and cricket, what else is keeping you busy?

Right now, I am busy with my fashion label and shoots. In January, I will be with my kids. In the next few months, IPL auctions will start. After being released from Chennai Super Kings, let’s see what the auction holds for me and where I head to next. Then there is the Caribbean Premier League which will start.



What’s your fitness mantra?

The only mantra I follow is to be happy and feel young from within. I look and feel like I’m 28 and I don’t smoke, drink or do drugs.



What are your future plans?

I believe in taking one step at a time. Now that I have launched the fashion label, I will slowly incorporate more options in fresh colours and styles.



