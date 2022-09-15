Roger Federer to retire from professional tennis after Laver Cup

Roger Federer announced on Thursday that he is retiring from professional tennis at age 41 after winning 20 Grand Slam titles.



This decision comes just days after the end of the US Open, which is also expected to be the last tournament of 23-time major champion Serena Williams’ career, and signals the real end of an era in tennis.



Roger posted his news on Twitter, saying his farewell event will be the Laver Cup in London next week, a team event run by his management company.



He shared a voice note in which he began by saying, “To my tennis family and beyond, of all the gifts that tennis has given me over the years, the greatest has been, without a doubt, the people I’ve met along the way: my friends, my competitors, and most of all, the fans who give the sport its life. Today, I want to share some news with all of you. As many of you know, the past three years have presented me with challenges in the form of injuries and surgeries.”

Also read: Roger Federer sings Beatles classic 'With A Little Help From My Friends'

Elaborating on the challenges he faced over the last three years, Roger continued, “I’ve worked hard to return to full competitive form. But I also know my body’s capacities and limits, and its message to me lately has been clear. I am 41 years old. I’ve played more than 1,500 matches over 24 years. Tennis has treated me more generously than I ever would have dreamt, and I must recognise when it is time to end my competitive career.”

“The Laver Cup next week in London will be my final ATP event. I will play more tennis in the future, of course, but just not in Grand Slams or on the tour,” he added.

Listen to his full farewell note here:

To my tennis family and beyond,



With Love,

Roger pic.twitter.com/1UISwK1NIN — Roger Federer (@rogerfederer) September 15, 2022

“This is a bittersweet decision, because I will miss everything the tour has given me. But at the same time, there is so much to celebrate. I consider myself one of the most fortunate people on Earth. I was given a special talent to play tennis, and I did it at a level that I never imagined, for much longer than I ever thought possible.”

He went on to express gratitude for several people in his life and said, “I would like to especially thank my amazing wife Mirka, who has lived through every minute with me. She has warmed me up before finals, watched countless matches even while over 8-months pregnant, and has endured my goofy side on the road with my team for over 20 years. I also want to thank my four wonderful children for supporting me, always eager to explore new places and creating wonderful memories along the way.”

Also read: Tennis fans go wild as Federer and Nadal create insta-history with their debut IGTV chat



Roger has not competed since Wimbledon in July 2021 as he has had a series of knee operations. However, he had appeared at an event marking the 100-year anniversary of Centre Court at the All England Club this July and said he hoped to come back to play there “one more time.” He also had said he would return to tournament action at the Swiss Indoors in October.



Federer’s last match came on July 7, 2021, when he lost at Centre Court in the Wimbledon quarterfinals to Hubert Hurkacz 6-3, 7-6 (4), 6-0. Soon after, Federer had surgery to repair damage to his meniscus and cartilage in his right knee — his third operation on that knee in a span of 1 1/2 years.

*With inputs from AP