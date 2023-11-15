Rajinikanth, David Beckham and others to attend World Cup semi-final between India and New Zealand

The thrilling semi-final clash between India and New Zealand as part of the ongoing cricket World Cup 2023 is poised to unfold today at the iconic Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai, promising a star-studded audience that includes known names like Rajinikanth, David Beckham, and Nita Ambani.

Superstar Rajinikanth embarked on his journey from Chennai to Mumbai, expressing his excitement, “I am going to see the match,” as he shared with reporters before his departure.

Adding to the glamour, former English footballer David, currently in India as a UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador, is anticipated to witness the epic encounter. His visit aligns with his advocacy for child rights and gender equality.

The collaboration between the International Cricket Council (ICC) and UNICEF underscores their joint commitment to empowering women and girls and promoting inclusion and gender equality through cricket.

A constellation of VVIPs is expected to grace the lounge, including Bollywood actors Salman Khan, Aamir Khan, and Indian cricketer Hardik Pandya. Pandya, a former part of the Indian squad, contributed to early matches before sustaining an ankle injury, leading to his withdrawal from the ongoing tournament.

India, led by Rohit Sharma, tops the ICC World Cup points table with an unbeaten record of 9 wins from 9 matches. Despite their dominant performance, caution looms, given the 2019 World Cup's semi-final defeat to New Zealand. India aims to secure victory over the familiar opponent and secure a spot in the ICC ODI World Cup 2023 final.

The Indian team's excellence in all facets of the game is evident, with a formidable pace attack featuring Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, and Mohammed Siraj. The spin duo of Kuldeep Yadav and Ravindra Jadeja has effectively dismantled opponents in the middle overs, employing a blend of defensive and attacking strategies. As the cricketing spectacle unfolds, fans eagerly anticipate a high-stakes clash between cricketing giants on the Mumbai stage.