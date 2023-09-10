Singapore gears up for Grand Prix Season's 14th Edition

The Grand Prix Season Singapore (GPSS) returns from September 8 to 17, 2023, featuring electrifying precinct parties spread across four distinctive locations and an enticing array of race-themed lifestyle experiences throughout the city.

Designed to cater to diverse tastes and interests, GPSS offers an array of experiences that inspire both locals and visiting travellers to embark on a journey of exploration across all the offerings that Singapore has in store. GPSS, along with the F1 Singapore race, brings a wealth of themed parties and celebrations to the F1 period, allowing attendees to fully enjoy this unique event.

“The GPSS is back for its 14th edition, revving up more excitement and festivities across Singapore for an action-packed 10-day period. The curated line-up of offerings across multiple facets such as dining, entertainment, and retail showcase the best of Singapore’s lifestyle experiences, which both locals and visitors can enjoy,” said Ong Ling Lee, Executive Director, Sports and Wellness, Singapore Tourism Board.

Themed ‘Circuit of Festivity’, this year’s precinct parties promise unique race-themed offerings at four different yet interconnected locations. Feel the buzz of the race season at Orchard Road, Clarke Quay, Kampong Gelam and Sentosa - each with its own distinctive and extensive programming, allowing visitors to spend more time exploring each location’s offerings in depth.

Singapore's famous shopping belt, Orchard Road, will transform into a multifaceted epicentre of excitement during the Grand Prix Season Singapore (GPSS). At the heart of this transformation lies "Revolutions: The GPSS Immersive Experience," a high-tech light and sound show curated by local artist Brandon Tay.

This show serves as a captivating tribute to the people, achievements, and aspirations of our vibrant city while narrating the enthralling story of GPSS. Alongside this immersive show, visitors can explore the Orchard Pit Shops: GPSS Lifestyle Bazaar, featuring over 24 stalls offering an array of local artisanal products, delectable food and beverages, live music, and captivating art installations. Furthermore, shoppers will be delighted to discover a retail haven at Design Orchard, where limited-edition merchandise, exclusively curated for GPSS, awaits shoppers.

Motorsports fans can compete in the Teleios Race Sims Grand Slam for the GPSS Sims Championship. At OutDrive GP, meet Formula 1 and Formula 2 drivers like Nico Hülkenberg and witness live racing against local stimulated racing talent. Music lovers can immerse themselves in Asia's premier independent music festival, Music Matters Live, featuring a diverse lineup including Kiwi singer-songwriter Paige, Indonesian sensation Teddy Adhitya, Korean electro-pop acts like Love x Stereo, and more, alongside local talents.

Visitors can immerse themselves in Singapore's rich culture and heritage at the Kampong Gelam precinct party known as Culturally Singapore. This event features multicultural performances in celebration of the race season and the festivities. Satisfying culinary experiences await visitors to the GPSS Food Park, where one can enjoy a delectable mix of local and international cuisines, including smoky flavours at Hot-Pit Stop: Grills & BBQ. Wilfred Cheah's exhibition, "Singapore Stories: Miniatures of the Past." will offer an exhilarating journey through time. This is an opportunity to dive headfirst into the intricate and meticulously crafted miniatures that bring Singapore's rich history to life.

A vibrant and fun-packed GPSS 2023 awaits visitors to Singapore until September 30, including ample opportunities to party with MARQUEE Singapore Race Weekend’s star-studded line-up of international DJs including Alan Walker and Hardwell.