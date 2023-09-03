Zimbabwe cricket legend Heath Streak passes away aged 49 

Zimbabwe's cricket legend, Heath Streak, has tragically lost his battle with colon and liver cancer at the age of 49. The news of his passing came in the early hours of a sombre Sunday morning.

Nadine Streak, his wife, shared the heartbreaking news through a Facebook post. She wrote, “In the early hours of this morning, Sunday the 3rd of September 2023, the greatest love of my life and the father of my beautiful children, was carried to be with the angels from his home where he wished to spend his last days surrounded by his family and closest loved ones. He was covered in love and peace and did not walk off the park alone. Our souls are joined for eternity Streaky. Till I hold you again.”

According to reports, the athlete had been courageously battling cancer for some time and was undergoing treatment with one of South Africa's most respected oncologists. A fortnight ago, false reports of Streak's demise circulated, prompting his former teammate, Henry Olonga, to apologise for sharing unverified news.

Hailing from Bulawayo, Streak was a prominent figure in the world of cricket, especially during his prime when he ranked among the world's leading bowlers. He held the distinction of being Zimbabwe's all-time leading wicket-taker in Test cricket.

Streak's remarkable career included taking 216 Test wickets at an average of 28.14, coupled with a batting record of 1990 runs at an average of 22.35. In One Day Internationals (ODIs), he secured 239 wickets at an average of 29.82 and contributed 2,943 runs at an average of 28.29.



During his cricket journey, which spanned from 1993 to 2005, Streak represented Zimbabwe in 65 Test matches and 189 ODIs before transitioning to a coaching role with the national team.

In 2021, Streak faced a challenging chapter in his life when the International Cricket Council (ICC) imposed an eight-year ban on him for his involvement in corruption-related activities. He expressed remorse for his actions and assumed full responsibility, maintaining that he was never engaged in any match-fixing endeavours.