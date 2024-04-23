Virat Kohli’s 50th ODI century gets featured in the ‘epic moments’ section of the 25th Laureus World Sports Awards

The 25th Laureus World Sports Awards took place in Madrid on Monday, celebrating the past year’s athletic marvels. From tennis titans to footballing dynamos, the night paid homage to peak performances.
Global sporting sensations like Novak Djokovic and Lionel Messi graced the nominations list. Cricket, though not a global mainstay, found its place in the Laureus spotlight. The 2002 Australian cricket team’s ‘Team of the Year’ win and a 2004 ‘Sport for Good’ recognition for India-Pakistan cricket collaboration showcased the sport’s past Laureus moments.
Indian fans erupted in a virtual roar as their beloved Virat Kohli's historic 50th ODI century earned a spot in the ‘epic moments’ montage. The innings, a record-breaking feat secured its place in sporting history.
In 2023, at Wankhede Stadium, Virat rewrote the record books. With a masterful 117 against New Zealand in the World Cup semi-final, he became the undisputed king of ODI centuries. The legendary Sachin Tendulkar, the previous record holder with 49 tons, watched from the stands, a torch being passed between generations. After the match, Virat had called the moment to be ‘perfect picture’ when he smashed his 50th ODI century.
Another Indian highlight? Australian Travis Head’s jaw-dropping catch to dismiss Rohit Sharma in the World Cup final. While Virat and Rohit’s moments stole the show for Indian fans, the night’s top accolades went to Novak Djokovic (Sportsman of the Year) and Aitana Bonmatí (Sportswoman of the Year), solidifying their dominance in their respective arenas.