Virat Kohli’s 50th ODI century gets featured in the ‘epic moments’ section of the 25th Laureus World Sports Awards

In 2023, at Wankhede Stadium, Virat rewrote the record books. With a masterful 117 against New Zealand in the World Cup semi-final, he became the undisputed king of ODI centuries. The legendary Sachin Tendulkar, the previous record holder with 49 tons, watched from the stands, a torch being passed between generations. After the match, Virat had called the moment to be ‘perfect picture’ when he smashed his 50th ODI century.