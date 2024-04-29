From relishing biryani to strolling in the mall, here's how Pat Cummins spent his time in Hyderabad

Australian cricketer, Pat Cummins, who is currently captaining Sunrisers Hyderabad, took a little break from his packed IPL schedule to spend time with his family. He was spotted in Hyderabad strolling a mall with his son.

A video of the cricketer on the escalator with his little one jumping around surfaced online. His fans can be seen recording the adorable father-son moment and many in the comment section lauded the cricketer for experiencing the charm of the city first-hand.

Just two days ago, Pat even shared a photo from his family outing at Southern Mirchi. At the restaurant, the Australian sportsperson relished biryani and wrote, "Great day out with the family in Hyderabad. For their first time in India we had to take them out for a Hyderabadi Biryani, so good! Thanks @southern_mirchi for hosting us, don’t think we’ll need to eat for the rest of the week."