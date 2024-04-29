KKR batsman Rinku Singh reveals the life-changing moment etched on his skin

Cricketer Rinku Singh has been making a mark with his incredible form and batting skill, quickly becoming a fan-favourite. The cricketer, who plays for Kolkata Knight Riders, made an appearance on the Knights Dugout Podcast recently. Rinku, who was at his candid best, did not shy away from imitating Virat Kohli, Nitish Rana and Varun Chakravarthy when host Cyrus Broacha asked him to mimic a few players.
Additionally, he revealed the meaning behind the tattoo on his right arm. The tattoo, which features a clock, marks the time when he was picked up by the Kolkata Knight Riders. Rinku, who was picked up by the team for ₹80 lakh during the 2018 IPL auction, looks at it as a life-changing moment. “I think the auction happened at around 2:20 PM. The money solved all the problems for my family, we could repay our debts,” he shared.
Right below the clock, the tattoo features a rose and the word ‘family.’ It also has a symbol of peace.
The 26-year-old batter recalled a hilarious incident and shared that he was once bitten by a monkey six times. “I think it fell in love with me,” he jokingly said. The cricketer also shared that he is petrified of ghosts and leaves the light on when he sleeps alone.
In a high-scoring match at Eden Gardens, Kolkata Knight Riders fell short against Punjab Kings. The Kings chased down a target of 262 runs with eight wickets remaining, showcasing some incredible power hitting. Kolkata Knight Riders now look to bounce back against the Delhi Capitals today.