KKR batsman Rinku Singh reveals the life-changing moment etched on his skin

Cricketer Rinku Singh has been making a mark with his incredible form and batting skill, quickly becoming a fan-favourite. The cricketer, who plays for Kolkata Knight Riders, made an appearance on the Knights Dugout Podcast recently. Rinku, who was at his candid best, did not shy away from imitating Virat Kohli, Nitish Rana and Varun Chakravarthy when host Cyrus Broacha asked him to mimic a few players.

Additionally, he revealed the meaning behind the tattoo on his right arm. The tattoo, which features a clock, marks the time when he was picked up by the Kolkata Knight Riders. Rinku, who was picked up by the team for ₹80 lakh during the 2018 IPL auction, looks at it as a life-changing moment. “I think the auction happened at around 2:20 PM. The money solved all the problems for my family, we could repay our debts,” he shared.