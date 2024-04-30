Shashi Tharoor expresses his delight at Sanju Samson’s selection in India's ICC World T20 squad

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor recently expressed his delight at the selection of wicketkeeper-batsman Sanju Samson into India’s squad for the forthcoming ICC World T20 tournament.
Expressing his elation X, the three-time MP from Thiruvananthapuram wrote, “Congratulations to the @BCCI selectors on picking an excellent team for the #T20WorldCup2024. Delighted that my constituency will finally be represented at a cricket World Cup with @IamSanjuSamson finally getting a much-deserved break! This team will bring back the trophy!!”
Sanju, a native of Thiruvananthapuram, has carved a niche for himself, showcasing his prowess both as a batter and as captain for Rajasthan Royals in the Indian Premier League. His inclusion in the squad as the second wicketkeeper-batter signifies a significant achievement.
The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) unveiled the squad, captained by Rohit Sharma, after a meeting between secretary Jay Shah and chief selector Ajit Agarkar in Ahmedabad. Rohit and Agarkar are poised to engage with the media in Mumbai on Thursday, unveiling further insights into the selection process.
Despite recent dips in form, all-rounder Hardik Pandya retained his role as vice-captain, maintaining his stature within the team structure. Similarly, hard-hitting batsman Shivam Dube secured his position following a commendable performance for Chennai Super Kings in the IPL.
Sanju’s journey in T20 Internationals started back in 2015 against Zimbabwe, accumulating 374 runs across 25 appearances. His current IPL 2024 season showcases remarkable statistics, sitting fourth in the run charts with 385 runs at an impressive average of 77.00 and a striking strike rate of 161.08, embellished with four half-centuries, including a top score of 82.