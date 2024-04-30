'He is back': Dhanashree Verma reacts to hubby Yuzvendra Chahal's inclusion in T20 WC squad

Social media sensation and dancer Danashree Verma has reacted to her cricketer husband Yuzvendra Chahal's inclusion in the Indian squad for the upcoming T20 World Cup.

On Tuesday, Danashree took to the Stories section of her Instagram and shared the picture of a billboard which lists the members of Team India’s T20 squad. She wrote on the picture, "come on. @yuzi_chahal23 He is back".