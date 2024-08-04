Paris Olympics 2024: Indian men’s hockey team advances to semifinals after thrilling shootout win over Great Britain

In a thrilling encounter at the Paris Olympics, the Indian men's hockey team secured a hard-fought victory over Great Britain, securing their place in the semi-finals. The match, which ended in a 1-1 draw after regulation time, was decided by a tense shootout that India clinched 4-2.

India's journey to the semi-finals was fraught with challenges. Reduced to ten men early in the game following a red card to Amit Rohidas, the team displayed remarkable resilience. Harmanpreet Singh's penalty corner conversion gave India the lead, but Great Britain equalised through Lee Morton.

The shootout proved to be a nerve-wracking affair, with Indian players holding their nerve to secure the crucial win. This marks India's second consecutive appearance in the Olympic hockey semi-finals, following their bronze medal finish at the Tokyo Olympics.

With the semi-finals looming, India is now one step away from securing another Olympic medal. The team's performance has ignited a wave of patriotism and excitement across the nation.

The Indian hockey team's journey in Paris has been a testament to their grit, determination, and skill. As they gear up for the next challenge, the nation stands united in support of their heroes.