French athlete Alice Finot proposes to boyfriend after shattering European Olympics record

In a heartwarming moment that has captured the world’s attention, French athlete Alice Finot turned the spotlight from her impressive fourth-place finish in the women’s 3000m steeplechase to a life-changing proposal. Immediately after the race, Finot made a beeline for the stands, where her boyfriend, Spanish triathlete Bruno Martínez Bargiela, was eagerly awaiting her.
With the world watching, Finot dropped to one knee and presented Bargiela with an Olympic pin, a unique and unforgettable symbol of their shared passion for sports and their love for each other. Bargiela, visibly surprised and overjoyed, embraced his future fiancée in a tender moment that has become an instant viral sensation.
The video of the proposal has garnered millions of views and sparked a wave of congratulations and admiration for the couple. Social media users have praised Finot’s creativity and boldness, and many have expressed their hopes for a similar romantic gesture in their own lives.
Finot’s performance in the steeplechase was equally impressive, as she contributed to a historic moment in the sport. Four women broke the nine-minute barrier for the first time in the event’s history, with Finot securing a commendable fourth-place finish.
As the world celebrates this extraordinary couple’s love story, it's clear that Finot’s Olympic journey has been filled with unforgettable moments, both on and off the track.