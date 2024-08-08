French athlete Alice Finot proposes to boyfriend after shattering European Olympics record

In a heartwarming moment that has captured the world’s attention, French athlete Alice Finot turned the spotlight from her impressive fourth-place finish in the women’s 3000m steeplechase to a life-changing proposal. Immediately after the race, Finot made a beeline for the stands, where her boyfriend, Spanish triathlete Bruno Martínez Bargiela, was eagerly awaiting her.

With the world watching, Finot dropped to one knee and presented Bargiela with an Olympic pin, a unique and unforgettable symbol of their shared passion for sports and their love for each other. Bargiela, visibly surprised and overjoyed, embraced his future fiancée in a tender moment that has become an instant viral sensation.